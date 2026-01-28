LAPD pursuing driver wanted for burglary across Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles Police Department is pursuing a driver wanted for burglary on Wednesday morning near the Inglewood area.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit, where the suspect could be seen driving a U-Haul moving truck, with the back open and boxes falling out. It is unknown what is in the boxes, but police are collecting those items as evidence.

Around 5:20 a.m., the driver entered the parking lot of Randy's Donuts and got into a dark-colored car that was passing by. It is unknown how many people are inside the car.

The driver of the dark-colored car was traveling at a high rate of speed on the 405 Freeway and on the street, running several red lights and ignoring other traffic signs. At one point, around 5:40 a.m., the driver almost crashed into another car.

At 6 a.m. near Arlington Avenue and 48th Street, the driver appeared to crash with another car and a suspect was seen running out of the car.

Police began the pursuit around 4:40 a.m. The LAPD said the burglary took place on the 1100 block of 32nd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.