2 LAPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash, causing them to slam into the side of a building in downtown LA on Wednesday morning.

The LAPD said officers spotted a vehicle with temporary plates around Ninth Street and Grand Avenue. When they ran the plates, it came back to another vehicle that did not match.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, and a short pursuit was initiated. It ended at Eighth Street and Francisco when another vehicle not involved in the pursuit allegedly cut off the LAPD patrol unit, resulting in a crash.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported from the driver in the other vehicle involved.

The individuals wanted in the initial pursuit got away.

