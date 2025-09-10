Watch CBS News
2 LAPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash, causing them to slam into the side of a building in downtown LA on Wednesday morning.

The LAPD said officers spotted a vehicle with temporary plates around Ninth Street and Grand Avenue. When they ran the plates, it came back to another vehicle that did not match.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, and a short pursuit was initiated. It ended at Eighth Street and Francisco when another vehicle not involved in the pursuit allegedly cut off the LAPD patrol unit, resulting in a crash.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported from the driver in the other vehicle involved.

The individuals wanted in the initial pursuit got away.

