2 officers injured, 3 suspects arrested following pursuit with multiple crashes in South LA

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested an alleged shooting suspect in South Los Angeles following a pursuit on Monday evening.

It's unclear where or when the chase started.

While the chase continued, the suspect crashed at least two times, police said.

In one of the crashes, which happened at 75th Street and Central Avenue, two LAPD officers were said to be injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both officers were hospitalized following the crash. Their conditions were not immediately known.

With SkyCal overhead, the driver could be seen running through stoplights and stop signs in the Vermont Square neighborhood, sometimes driving at speeds over 50 miles per hour.

Police say that during the chase one of the suspects threw something from the window of the car. It's unclear what the object was.

Suddenly, just before 9 p.m., the car came to a stop near S. Manhattan Place and W. 52nd Street, where the driver and two passengers surrendered to police.

A plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the hood of the car while the arrests were taking place.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed by investigators.