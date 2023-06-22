LAPD officer arrested for stabbing man at Upland bar while off duty

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested for stabbing a man at a bar in Upland while off duty.

According to a statement from LAPD, the officer, 55-year-old Arthur Contreras, who is a 28-year veteran with the department, was arrested on Wednesday but subsequently released. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

"The Los Angeles Police Department's Internal Affairs Division initiated an administrative investigation, which is being conducted simultaneously with the pending criminal case," the statement said.

While details leading up the arrest remain scarce, The Los Angeles Times reports that the officer allegedly followed a victim to a bar in Upland and stabbed him. Their report says that Contreras attempted to stab the man in the chest but ended up slicing his arm instead.

The incident occurred at an establishment in the 1600 block of North Mountain Avenue at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Upland police say that the victim and another witness to the stabbing followed Contreras, who attempted to flee from the scene.

At the time of arrest, Contreras was assigned to the Detective Support and Vice Division, LAPD said.

"The department is fully cooperating with the District Attorney's Office and the Upland Police Department's investigation relating to Contreras' alleged criminal conduct," the LAPD statement said.

The LA Times says that Contreras was released after posting $40,000 bail and has an initial appearance at the Rancho Superior Courthouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.