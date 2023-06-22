Off-duty LAPD cop convicted of raping a woman

On Thursday, a jury convicted a Los Angeles Police Department officer for forcibly raping a woman in 2015.

"Today, justice has been served for one of the victims of a heinous crime committed by a police officer who was entrusted with protecting and serving our community," District Attorney George Gascón said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not divulge much information on the case other than the officer's name and that he "drove the victim to a location and raped her" while he was off-duty.

A jury found William Rodriguez guilty of one count of forcible rape, but he was not found guilty in a separate case.

"While we are disappointed that the defendant was not found guilty on the count of rape on a second victim, we want to commend the bravery of both victims who came forward to report these crimes," said Gascón. "We understand that coming forward and testifying in court is not easy, and we appreciate their courage in doing so."

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 10.

"We want to assure the community that we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for all victims of sexual assault and abuse," said Gascón. "We also want to acknowledge the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors who worked on this case."