LAPD offers $50,000 reward for information in 2023 South LA shooting death

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for the 2023 shooting death of a man at a South Los Angeles gas station.

On Wednesday, LAPD recirculated a $50,000 reward offer, available to anyone with information about the case that may help identify the person, or people connected to the murder and eventually lead to an arrest and conviction.

In December 2023, LAPD detectives responded to a shooting death at a gas station at Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street. Police say Marquette Scott, 32, of Victorville, was seated inside his parked car when an unknown suspect approached and shot him.

The motive is still under investigation. The reward went up on April 3, after LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division detectives exhausted all investigative leads and resources.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323) 786-5110.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

