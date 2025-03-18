LAPD Northridge pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash

The intersection of Nordhoff Street and Balboa Boulevard in Northridge was closed off Tuesday morning as traffic investigators and first responders worked the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, the end of a police pursuit.

Around 7:10 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a felony suspect for one minute before the suspect crashed at the intersection with two other vehicles.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and the suspect was taken into custody. It is not known if the person taken to the hospital was the suspect or someone involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

An early Tuesday morning crash left Nordhoff Street and Balboa Boulevard closed off while police investigate. KCAL News