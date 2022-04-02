Watch CBS News

LAPD investigating shooting near Sylmar Metro Station

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred near a Sylmar Metro Station Friday evening. 

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, which occurred near Hubbard and Truman Streets at around 11:00 p.m.

According to early reports, one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and a second person may have been shot but did not require medical attention.

When authorities arrived, the suspects were no longer on the scene. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on April 1, 2022 / 11:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

