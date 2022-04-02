LAPD investigating shooting near Sylmar Metro Station
Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred near a Sylmar Metro Station Friday evening.
It was unclear what prompted the shooting, which occurred near Hubbard and Truman Streets at around 11:00 p.m.
According to early reports, one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and a second person may have been shot but did not require medical attention.
When authorities arrived, the suspects were no longer on the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
