LAPD investigating shooting near Sylmar Metro Station

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred near a Sylmar Metro Station Friday evening.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, which occurred near Hubbard and Truman Streets at around 11:00 p.m.

According to early reports, one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and a second person may have been shot but did not require medical attention.

When authorities arrived, the suspects were no longer on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.