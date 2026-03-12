Los Angeles police increase security at places of worship following Michigan synagogue shooting

Following a shooting at a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department is increasing security around places of worship.

The LAPD said it is closely monitoring the situation and at the preliminary stage, there is no known threat to LA.

"The LAPD remains vigilant and committed to protecting our diverse communities," a statement from the department said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Department has increased visible patrols around houses of worship and associated schools, as well as cultural centers across the City."

On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement in West Bloomfield, Michigan, responded to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel after a vehicle rammed into the building.

Officials said the suspect drove through the doors of the building and down a hallway. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the man exited the vehicle with a rifle and was then shot by synagogue security, though officials did not confirm how he died.

No students or staff were injured in the incident. One of the lead security personnel was hit by the vehicle and is expected to be OK.

Mayor Karen Bass said the city stands strongly against antisemitism and condemns any act of violence against the Jewish community.

"Our hearts are with the Temple Israel community," Bass said.

The motive for the attack is not immediately known.

Joseph Buczek also contributed to this report.