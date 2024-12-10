Driver in custody after high-speed chase through South Los Angeles

Police officers took the driver of a car reported stolen in South Los Angeles into custody Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase.

The driver of the black sedan, described by police as armed and dangerous, fled from officers and traveled through the South Gate area into South-Central LA — reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour along surface streets and hitting up to 90 miles per hour during at least one point in the chase. The suspect crashed just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and Slauson Avenue and got out of the car, but officers caught up with him soon after and took him into custody.

At least 10 patrol cars were at the scene of the crash as officers placed the driver into handcuffs.