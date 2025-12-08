Los Angeles police officers shoot, kill armed man in San Fernando Valley

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed outside of a convenience store in the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in the 18900 block of Sherman Way in Reseda at about 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the armed suspect outside of a 7-Eleven store on the corner of Shermand and Wilbur Avenue.

At that point, officers opened fire on the man, who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He's yet to be identified publicly.

No officers or bystanders were injured. The LAPD said officer bodycam footage will be reviewed to confirm whether the suspect first fired shots toward officers or not.

The man's handgun was recovered at the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the community, although the area of Sherman and Wilbur in Reseda will be closed for some time as authorities investigate, the LAPD said.

No additional details were immediately made available.