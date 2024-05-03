LAPD detective charged for alleged hit-and-run crash with police car

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged a detective with a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge a year after she allegedly rear-ended another driver with her police car.

"Irresponsible and unlawful behavior by law enforcement as allegedly exhibited by Officer Carrillo not only violates public trust but goes against the oath taken by law enforcement to keep the public safe," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Police officers have a fundamental duty to act with honesty and integrity."

Prosecutors charged Los Angeles Police Department Detective Stephanie Carrillo with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

The alleged hit-and-run happened along the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles on May 3, 2023. Carrillo was off-duty when she allegedly crashed her unmarked police car into the back of another vehicle. The two drivers pulled over after the collision but Carrillo allegedly jumped back into her car and drove away.

The detective went to the California Highway Patrol station in San Juan Capistrano, which is about 60 miles away from Los Angeles, to file a hit-and-run report.

She faces six months in county jail if convicted as charged.

"Our office will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes public safety and fails to conform to the minimum standard of law-abidance expected of officers of the law," Gascón said.

Carrillo, a 24-year veteran of the department, worked in the Force Investigation Division, which investigates use-of-force incidents that result in death and injury. The LAPD said in a statement authorities stripped Carrillo of her police powers as the Internal Affairs Division looked into the crash.