LAPD Chief Michel Moore criticizes suspect-handling in follow-home robbery arrests

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said robberies involving guns in the city increased by 70 percent this year. That's why he has some sharp criticism for how suspects are handled or not handled after they're arrested.

Cell phone video of an armed robbery in January is part of a growing case file against 18-year-old Matthew Adams, who was arrested alongside Eric Wilson, 32 and Jayon Sparks, 24.

"He's definitely violent. He's definitely armed and so his involvement is significant," said LAPD Lt. Ben Fernandes.

The supervisor of LAPD's recently formed Follow Home Task Force says all of Adams' alleged crimes had something in common.

"Handguns. Firearms are always involved in these crimes," said Fernandes.

Adams is accused of a robbery spree that spans from LA's Westside to Burbank, over a period of at least three months.

During that time — Adams was arrested three times — and let out every time. Posting bail and being released on his own recognizance. Moore says the bail schedule — that's set by the courts — isn't working.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," said Moore. "It also allows for individuals who are charged with very serious offenses to continue to be in a community setting."

During a news conference on unsolved homicide — LA County District Attorney George Gascon said that his office doesn't even see a case file until a suspect's first court date after an arrest — which may take up to five months.

"That is why we are talking to the courts about shortening the length of period people get assigned back," said Gascon. "That is why we are telling police in cases that they believe somebody's bail should be deviated, they need to bring us upfront early on."

Chief Michael Moore did not criticize anyone by name, but he says the issue is the lack of filing gun enhancements when suspects are arrested.

"Those enhanced enhancements are not by a matter of policy being used period in a blanket fashion," said Moore.

But Gascon, who's the subject of a second recall effort, says that it's not always that clear cut.

"The enhancements do not necessarily always lead to a resolution. Having said that, I understand the frustration," said Gascon. "We have those repeat offenders that we often will take a second look and we will deal appropriately."

Gascon said he was unfamiliar with the Matthew Adams case. Adams is currently being held for trial. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to more than 20 years in prison.