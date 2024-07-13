LAPD chasing driver near San Gabriel Valley

Los Angeles police are chasing a driver near the San Gabriel Valley.

The pursuit began when an officer reported that they needed help after shots were fired in South Los Angeles near 6th Street and Flower Street.

The suspect could be seen driving up to 120 miles per hour as they hurtled along the I-10 Freeway.

At times they could be seen as they swerved around other traffic, often dangerously switching lanes as they continue to flee from police with no headlights on.

Police say that one of the patrol cars in pursuit of the suspect crashed, leaving at least one officer injured. The extent of their injuries have not yet been revealed.

They believe that there are multiple suspects inside of the car.

At around 11 p.m, the suspect got onto northbound lanes of I-15 in Ontario, which heads directly towards Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.