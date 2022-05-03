LAPD: Man who barricaded himself in Rosslyn Hotel in downtown LA fatally shot by officers

A man who police say pointed a gun at Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and LAPD officers has been fatally shot, ending a barricade situation at the Rosslyn Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident started at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when firefighters and paramedics were called to the hotel, in the 100 block of West 5th Street, for a medical emergency. At that location, paramedics reported a man brandishing a firearm at them and called for help, LAPD officials said.

When officers responded to the scene, the man pointed the gun at them before going back inside the hotel, where he barricaded himself with the firearm, according to the LAPD.

Police said a SWAT team was on the scene, using "deescalation techniques" in an effort to bring the standoff to a peaceful end. When SWAT officers apparently attempted to use less-than-lethal methods to force the man out, LAPD officials say he was hit by police gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered, police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured. The man has not been identified.

Several streets were shut down around the area, including Main Street from 3rd to 6th and 5th Street from Los Angeles Avenue to Spring Street.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.