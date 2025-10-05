LAPD officers in pursuit of assault suspects near downtown LA

Police are chasing an assault suspect near downtown Los Angeles.

It's unclear where the pursuit began.

With SkyCal following along, Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen behind the suspect, in a white sedan, as they drove through downtown neighborhoods.

As the suspect continued driving towards South Los Angeles, they could be seen driving at various speeds, sometimes slow and sometimes above the speed limit. They ran through multiple stop lights and sometimes drove on the wrong side of the road to avoid other traffic.

At around 5:50 p.m., the suspect got onto the 110 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.