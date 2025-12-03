Watch CBS News
LAPD arrests 32-year-old man for allegedly raping two women

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A 32-year-old Los Angeles man faces several charges for allegedly raping two women.

After being arrested last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Clinton Adams, 32, with three counts of rape and one count of assault. Adams pleaded not guilty. 

On separate occasions, Adams met two women, invited them back to a home and allegedly sexually assaulted them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Detectives said both of the women reported the rapes and identified Adams by name. 

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Officers released Adams' booking photo and asked for help identifying additional alleged victims. 

sexual-assault-suspect.jpg
Clinton Adams, 32, allegedly raped two women, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD

LAPD said Adams used the handle "Clintnlord" on social media. 

