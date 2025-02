All lanes of northbound I-5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights blocked for tanker fire

All lanes of northbound I-5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights blocked for tanker fire

All lanes of northbound I-5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights blocked for tanker fire

Two lanes of the northbound I-5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights are blocked at Humboldt Street after a fuel vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert while crews are on the scene trying to clear the roadway.

A Sig Alert was issued for all northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights after a tanker vehicle caught fire. KCAL News

The lane closures are expected to remain until 7:30 a.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It is unclear how the crash took place.