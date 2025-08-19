Person of interest detained in Los Angeles County shooting that left 3 people dead

Detectives have detained a person of interest in a deadly triple shooting that happened in Lancaster over the weekend.

In a news release issued on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies reported that they were called to 215th Street East and E. Palmdale Boulevard, in a vacant lot near Lake Los Angeles, at around 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found three people, sitting inside two different cars, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. All three victims were declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

On Tuesday, investigators identified 32-year-old Axel Abel Trevino as a person of interest in the incident. They did not provide details on his alleged connection to the victims, who were also identified.

He was located sometime Tuesday evening and taken into custody.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, 54-year-old Nazario Ramirez, 44-year-old Juan Arteaga Diaz and 65-year-old Beverely Cassese were all fatally shot on Sunday.

Investigators described Trevino as standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing around 180 pounds. They believe he was driving a silver 2021 Nissan Altima with some possible damage to the front passenger side wheel well.

Anyone who knows of Trevino's whereabouts was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.