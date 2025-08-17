Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves 2 men, 1 woman dead in Lancaster

Dean Fioresi
CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting in Lancaster on Sunday. 

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. near 215th Street East and E. Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived and three victims, all suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. None of the victims have yet been identified. 

Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation. They have not yet release any information on a suspect involved in the shooting or a motive. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

