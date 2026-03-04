LA County detectives ask for help locating homicide suspect after 40-year-old woman's death

Los Angeles County detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue searching for a homicide suspect who left a 40-year-old woman dead in a field last month.

Homicide Bureau detectives were called to a field near 140th Street East and East Avenue E in the city of Lake Los Angeles on February 19 upon learning of a woman who was found dead in the area, LASD officials said in a news release.

Upon arrival, they found 40-year-old Elena Rae Kazanes suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Elena Kazanes, the 40-year-old woman who was found dead in a field in the city of Lake Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation continues.

As they continue searching for information surrounding Kazanes' death, detectives have asked anyone with further details to contact Homicide Bureau Sgt. Giovanni Lampignano or Sgt. Marc Bokovich at (323) 890-5500.