40-year-old woman found fatally shot in Los Angeles County field; homicide investigation underway

By
Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi

A homicide investigation is underway in Lancaster after a 40-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a field last week.

Deputies were called to the area near 140th Street East and E. Avenue E at around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 19 upon learning of a dead woman who was found in a field, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrived to find the victim, identified as Elena Kazenes by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives have not provided circumstances surrounding the death as their investigation continues. They did not provide details on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.  

