Plane crashes over Ortega Highway in Riverside County; pilot uninjured

A plane crashed near the Ortega Highway in the Cleveland National Forest near Lake Elsinore on Tuesday afternoon and the pilot was uninjured, according to Riverside County authorities.

The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. near the 34000 block of Highway 74 near the Ortega Oaks campground and the candy store, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Riverside County fire crews said that the pilot was the only person on board when the plane began to crash. The first arriving units found that there were no injuries and requested to cancel all other resources that were heading to the scene, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire.

Crews also mitigated a small fuel leak from the aircraft after the crash, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters said that further information on the aircraft involved and the crash will be gathered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.