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44-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lake Elsinore crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore late Saturday night. 

It happened at around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Railroad Canyon Road and Church Road, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the unresponsive motorcyclist suffering from "significant injuries," the release said. 

Despite attempted life-saving measures from Riverside County Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Joshua Coan, of Menifee. 

The Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station's Traffic Team assumed the investigation. They have not yet determined what led up to the deadly collision. 

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact RSO Deputy Petersen at 951-245-3000.

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