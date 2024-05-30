Lake Casitas reaches full capacity again for the first time in 25 years

After more than two decades, Lake Casitas, a vital water source for the Ojai Valley and parts of Ventura County, has reached full capacity, to the delight of California residents who lived through the drought.

Phone lines were buzzing Thursday at Casitas Boat Rentals as the news spread that the lake is currently at its fullest since 1998.

"It's a really good feeling to know California is healing from all the drought we've had," says Kim Sanford of Ventura.

Katie Johnson expresses her disbelief at witnessing the lake so full it might spill over.

"I just turned 80 and I really did not think I'd see it. I really did not," she said Thursday.

Just two years ago, during the worst of the drought, the lake level dropped to below 30 percent capacity. However, two rainy winters have completely transformed the situation.

The Casitas Municipal Water District emphasizes that despite the lake holding roughly a 20-year supply of water, conservation remains a top priority.