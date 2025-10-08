LAFD releases Palisades Fire after-action report

The Los Angeles Fire Department released its after-action report, detailing the challenges its personnel faced in the first 36 hours of the Palisades Fire, which included staffing shortages, water supply limitations, communication breakdowns and the hurricane-force Santa Ana winds.

In August, Mayor Karen Bass said the city agreed to delay the release of the review to avoid "interference with" the federal government's investigation into the origins of the Palisades Fire. That day came two months later on Oct. 8, when acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced that investigators arrested Florida resident Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, for allegedly starting the Lachman Fire, which transformed into the Palisades Fire, several days after.

"Although firefighters suppressed the [Lachman Fire], the fire continued to smolder and burn underground within the root structure of the dense vegetation," Essayli said. "It smoldered underground for about a week until, on Jan. 7, heavy winds caused this underground fire to surface and spread above ground, causing what became known as the Palisades Fire."

LAFD Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva stated that the report aimed to "provide greater clarity and accountability" and to strengthen "public confidence" in the department.

"Our commitment is to continuously improve as we deliver upon our mission to preserve life, protect property, and safeguard the Los Angeles community," he wrote in a statement.

In the wake of the Palisades Fire, the LAFD said it has implemented more than a dozen changes to its protocols, including an overhaul of its command staff, with a total of 19 leadership changes since January 2025. Most notably, this includes the demotion of former LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who filed a legal claim against the city.

"LAFD has already implemented many changes since January, including changed leadership, strengthened interagency coordination, upgraded communications technology, enhanced wildfire training and evacuation drills and improved pre-deployment protocols," Mayor Karen Bass said.