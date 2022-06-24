LAFD crews quickly contain fire burning inside of Van Nuys building

Firefighters quickly handled a fire burning inside of a Van Nuys office building Friday morning.

The blaze was first reported a little after 3:00 a.m., in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, where Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to quickly contain the situation.

According to CBS reporters at the scene, the building houses several different businesses.

From outside of the building, a large amount of smoke could be seen escaping through windows, though no damage was done to the exterior.