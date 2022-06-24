Watch CBS News
Local News

LAFD crews quickly contain fire burning inside of Van Nuys building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters quickly handled a fire burning inside of a Van Nuys office building Friday morning. 

The blaze was first reported a little after 3:00 a.m., in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, where Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to quickly contain the situation.

According to CBS reporters at the scene, the building houses several different businesses.

From outside of the building, a large amount of smoke could be seen escaping through windows, though no damage was done to the exterior. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 8:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.