LAFD crews battle Greater Alarm church fire in Pacoima that threatened nearby motel

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a Greater Alarm structure fire in Pacoima, after the flames spread from a nearby structure fire.

The blaze was first reported just before 12:15 p.m. on N. San Fernando Road. Flames from the large pile of rubbish quickly extended to a nearby vacant church.

As the fire continued to grow, crews evacuated a two-story residential motel adjacent to the church.

At around 12:30 p.m., the status of the fire was upgraded to Greater Alarm status as it engulfed the rear of the building and attic area of the church.

After a little more than an hour, LAFD disclosed that the 71 firefighters on scene were able to extinguish the blaze. They do not anticipate that any of the motel's residents will be displaced as a result.

No injuries have been reported.