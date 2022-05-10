Labor negotiations begin between West Coast port workers, Pacific Maritime Association amid historic supply chain disruptions

Labor negotiations begin today between the Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

The contract talks, which start Tuesday, take place in San Francisco on behalf of 22,000 dockworkers at 29 West Coast ports, including the nation's two busiest ports — the Port of LA and the Port of Long Beach. The ILWU's current bargaining agreement expires on July 1.

SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: An aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on April 15, 2022 in San Pedro, California. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

The negotiations will be especially delicate this year because the U.S. continues to experience historic supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, along with extraordinary cargo volume from pent-up demand. During the last labor negotiations in 2002, the PMA locked out dockworkers at ports from San Diego to Seattle for 10 days, accusing them of taking part of a slowdown that amounted to a strike in all but name.

Automation was one of the biggest sticking points in the 2002 negotiations, and both sides have the issue at top of mind.

Jim McKenna, president and CEO of PMA — which represents employers who operate marine terminals and shipping lines, says they are committed to negotiating a contract without disruption.

"Any disruption would be debilitating to the U.S. economy. We and the ILWU need to stay at the table and bargain, without any impacts on West Coast marine terminals, McKenna said.

In an open letter released Friday, ILWU International President Willie Adams said the union is seeking "a contract that honors, respects and protects good American jobs and U.S. importers and exporters, while reflecting the hard work they have been doing not only throughout COVID but in our 88-year history at the ports.