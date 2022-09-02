Labor Day Weekend travelers feel the heat as record-setting temps bake freeways

Thousands of Angelenos are expected to hit the road and air for Labor Day Weekend, with some people getting a head start on Thursday. However, the record-setting heat wave has impacted those travel plans for the worse, with wildfires causing road closures and cars feeling the extra strain of the baking heat.

Kayla Dittl is one of the many drivers who had to pull over to let their car cool down on Thursday as she headed through the Cajon Pass towards Colorado.

"My car just started kinda shaking a little bit," she said, explaining how she had just made the lengthy drive from New York to San Diego earlier in the week. "It was making kinda like a hissing sound so i opened up the hood."

The car problems didn't start until the heat wave settled over the Southland, bringing record high temperatures along with it. More than 4,000 feet above sea level, her engine still steaming, Dittl is hoping to wait it out in the 105 degree heat and resume her travels so she can enjoy her holiday weekend.

"Just a reminder to be careful," she said.

AAA officials echoed that sentiment, detailing that the busiest travel day was expected to be Friday, with 32% of Americans expected to head elsewhere for Labor Day — 82% of which are supposed to be traveling by car.

They suggested taking your vehicle in for an inspection ahead of lengthy drives, especially with the bearing heat that causes additional pressure on the engine.

Richard Binder, a separate driver heading to Colorado, did things a little differently on his journey.

"We definitely wanted to get out of that Labor Day traffic," he said. "Engine did get hot coming up so I just slowed down behind all the big rigs. 45 miles per hour and I'm in no hurry."

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials also warned of traveling via the 5 Freeway through Castaic, as an extended closure for most lanes continues due to the firefighting effort at the 5,000+ acre Route Fire burning nearby.

Los Angeles International Airport expected more than 450,000 travelers over the weekend.