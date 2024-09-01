Southern California to experience heat wave this week, forecasters say

A warm Labor Day weekend is expected across Southern California with a more extreme heat wave expected this week, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees each day with hazardous heat developing mid-week across most areas.

An excessive heat watch is in effect across the western San Fernando Valley with possible temperatures between 105 degrees and 110 degrees.

Across Riverside, the average temperature for the week is anticipated to be 95 degrees with a possible high of 107 degrees by Thursday. Temperatures there will rise about 10 degrees above average.

Elsewhere, in downtown Los Angeles, temperatures will reach 88 degrees Sunday, 91 degrees Monday, and 94 degrees by Wednesday.

The days will be hotter in the valleys, where the Antelope Valley was already seeing triple-digit highs. Nighttime temperatures will also be on the rise, according to the NWS. The hot, dry weather will also create elevated fire conditions across the mountains, valleys and deserts.

The public is urged to take precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids and staying indoors and out of the sun.