Labor Day parade and rallies take place across Southern California

The 46th annual Wilmington Labor Day parade and rally celebrate the holiday on Monday, as local "stop the billionaire takeover" rallies are planned throughout Southern California, joining the nationwide effort.

With the theme of "Labor Unions Fighting for a Better Tomorrow," the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition leads the Wilmington event in what organizers call one of the nation's largest Labor Day parades.

A morning parade made its way along Wilmington streets with crowds cheering on the floats and marching bands before concluding at Banning Park. Festivities at the park are scheduled to continue through 4 p.m.

The "stop the billionaire takeover" rallies are organized by May Day Strong, a partnership of various labor, political and environmental organizations, carrying the theme of "working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover -- not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement."

May Day Strong is calling to:

Stop "the billionaire takeover corrupting our government"

Protect and defend "Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people"

Fully fund schools, health care and housing for all

Stop "attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous and trans people, and all our communities"

"Invest in people not wars"

Events include The People's Block Party, from 4:30-7 p.m. at 1071 Elysian Park Drive. The party will have amplified sound, celebrity guests, live DJs, local artists, public servant speakers, "mutual aid, local food, healing, joy, resistance, and rhythm," according to organizers.

Workers over Billionaires rallies are planned for:

Culver City City Hall, 4-5:30 p.m.

Echo Park, 751 Echo Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon

Lakewood, 5050 Clark Ave., 8-10 a.m.

Long Beach City Hall, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Long Beach, Ocean Boulevard between Temple and Loma avenues, 10 a.m.-noon;

Montebello, 361 E Lincoln Ave., noon-2:30 p.m.

Northridge, The Village at Northridge, 9222 Corbin Ave, 10 a.m.-noon;

Palmdale, intersection of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pasadena City Hall, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

San Pedro, near Maritime Museum, East Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard, noon-1:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita, 24290 McBean Parkway, 9:30 a.m.-noon;

Topanga, U.S. Post Office, 101 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd. noon-2 p.m.

Torrance City Hall, 10 a.m.-noon

West Covina, 2220 S. Azusa Ave., 9 a.m.-noon

Westchester, intersection of Sepulveda and La Tijera boulevards, 4-5 p.m.

Whittier City Hall, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Orange County locations include:

Brea, Imperial Highway & State College Boulevard, 6-7:30 p.m.

Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach Pier, Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway, 10 a.m.-noon

Laguna Beach, Main Beach, 175 S. Coast Highway, 10 a.m.-noon

Newport Beach, Pacific Coast Highway and Jamboree Road and Pacific Coast Highway and MacArthur Court, 10 a.m.-noon

Santa Ana, Santa Ana Zoo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Seal Beach, 801 Pacific Coast Highway, noon-2 p.m.

Sunset Beach, Warner Avenue & Pacific Coast Highway, 10 a.m.-noon