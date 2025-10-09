LA police seize $200,000 worth of Apple products during traffic stop

The California Highway Patrol recovered $200,000 worth of Apple products during a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, CHP officers received a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a white cargo van involved in a burglary in Sparks, Nevada, which is roughly 17 miles east of the state's border with California.

According to the Sparks Police Department, the suspects broke into a commercial vehicle at a local truck stop and stole a large quantity of Apple products.

"The CHP maintains an active role in fighting cargo and retail theft across our great State. We collaborate with allied agencies nationwide, and we will employ all our available resources to ensure the integrity and safety of our state's transportation system, commerce, and consumers," the agency wrote in a statement.

At about 3:40 p.m., officers, with the help of a LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter, found the van on the 5 Freeway, near Western Avenue between Burbank and Glendale.

After pulling over the van, officers found about $200,000 worth of Apple products and arrested the two occupants.