LA police meet to discuss growing number of follow-home robberies

One arrested, three still at large in Oct. 2021 follow-home robbery; Over $600k in property stolen

The Los Angeles Police Commission met Tuesday via teleconference to discuss a series of follow-home robberies plaguing the area recently.

The agenda of the meeting included a presentation from the Follow Home Robbery Task Force, created to combat the crimes that have been occurring in LA.

Earlier in the month, it was announced investigators were still trying to find follow-home robbers who stole roughly $600,000 worth of property in October near Winchester Park. One person was arrested in April but more suspects were still outstanding.

In March, a Lamborghini owner who was the victim of an attempted follow-home robbery that was caught on camera was offering what's believed to be the first of its kind cryptocurrency reward, in hopes of sending a message that this behavior cannot be tolerated.

The incident took place on March 6, outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

"I mean, right now you could've been speaking to a family member about my funeral," the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBSLA in an exclusive interview.

The Rail Cargo Theft Task Force also presented during the meeting.

In January, a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles had been littered with thousands of shredded boxes and packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload.

Thieves had been raiding the cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon, REI and others.

The meeting also included verbal presentations on the department's use of force in 2021.