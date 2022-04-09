Authorities searching for suspects wanted in connection with follow-home-robbery; Stole over $600K in property

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen.

Evidence taken from Hale's residence. LAPD

One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence.

The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29, 2021, when a Los Angeles man noticed he was being followed by a Maserati Ghibli near Winchester Park.

As the car continued to follow the man, he attempted to flee but was surrounded by three of the suspects who held a gun to his head while holding him on the ground.

They demanded that he give them his watch, as a fourth suspect robbed several items from his vehicle - including two watches, a laptop and an iPad. The total amount of property stolen was suggested to be $604,000, according to an incident report from Los Angeles Police Department.

Additional evidence taken from Hale's residence. LAPD

Footage of the robbery can be seen on the LAPD's YouTube.

Authorities provided descriptions on the other three suspects, which are as follows:

The first suspect is said to be a black man in his 20s, who is about 5 foot, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt.

The second suspect is reported to be a black man in his 20s, who is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect, a black man in his 20s, is said to be about 5 foot, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact LAPD Detective Alonzo and Detective Mrakich at (213) 486-6840.

Despite being arrested, Hale was released on bond and is scheduled for arraignment on August 4.