LA Metro offers free bus rides to Dodgers home games

LA Metro will provide free express bus service to Dodger Stadium again this year for Dodgers home games.

The Dodgers' season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks is Thursday. Metro's Dodger Stadium Express buses will be available from both Union Station in downtown L.A. and the South Bay Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena.

Fans can ride the express to the game for free, however, regular fares apply on all other connecting bus and rail services.

The service from Union Station will pick up fans about every 10 minutes in front of Union Station West adjacent to Alameda Street near the taxi zone. Service from Union Station begins 90 minutes prior to the start of the game through the end of the second inning, and return service runs until 4 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after post-game events.

From Harbor Gateway Transit Center, fans can board buses located at Bay 9, with buses running every 30 minutes. Fans can board at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center or a few stations, including Slauson, Westchester, Harbor Freeway and Rosecrans.

Service from the Harbor Gateway Transit Center begins two hours prior to the start of the game and ends 45 minutes after games are over or 20 minutes after a post-game event. Fans will be dropped off behind right field. Buses back to Harbor Gateway Transit Center will pick up customers at the same location after the game.

For more information, please visit www.metro.net/riding/dodger-stadium-express/.