LA Metro D Line reopens after 2 month closure

Commuters in Los Angeles once again have access to a popular subway option after a brief closure to make way for future expansion.

The LA Metro D Line resumed service after 70 days, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday. It closed on May 17.

The closure was designed to connect the existing line with new tracks and tunnels that go deeper into West L.A. The D Line, also referred to as the Purple Line, currently connects downtown L.A. with Koreatown, but the expansion, when completed, will run underneath Wilshire Boulevard.

The project will include three new subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega.

LA Metro said the expansion is part of an infrastructure push to prepare the city for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Joseph Hanna, a D Line commuter, told CBS News Los Angeles on Saturday that he thinks the expansion will go a long way for the Games.

"I think we're very ready [for the Olympics]," he said. "I love it. It's so convenient for me."

The D Line train runs every 12 minutes between 9 a.m and 8 p.m., and every 20 minutes overnight.