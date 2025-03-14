Watch CBS News
Local News

LA Marathon road closures are coming this weekend. Here's a look at the traffic impacts

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Thousands of runners are getting ready for the 40th Los Angeles Marathon that will impact several roads and prompt closures on Sunday.

The "Stadium to the Stars" marathon takes more than 26,000 participants through a 26.2-mile course from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

LA Marathon 2024
Several roads across Los Angeles will be closed for the 40th LA Marathon, impacting traffic for many residents.  Myung J. Chun

The course runs along several iconic venues in LA including Olvera Street, the Chinatown Dragon Gate, the Capitol Records Tower, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Rodeo Drive.

The LA Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

"This year, the marathon is also embracing the 'Together LA' initiative, uniting runners and Angelenos in support of communities impacted by the wildfires," the marathon's website said. "The incredible crowd and spirited spectators will provide the energy and vibe that only LA can deliver."

The entire weekend will be full of events including the Lifestyle Expo at Dodger Stadium on Friday and Saturday, the LA 5K and LA Kids Run on Saturday before the marathon on Sunday.

The LA Marathon is one of the four largest marathons in the U.S. and represents runners from over 70 countries, according to organizers.

Several roads will be closed Sunday morning beginning at 4 a.m. 

Major roads that will be affected by closures:

  • Santa Monica Boulevard
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • Hollywood Boulevard
  • Broadway
  • Grand Avenue
  • Sepulveda Boulevard
  • San Vicente Boulevard

Use this link to see a full list of road closures on Sunday. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.