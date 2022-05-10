LA limiting outdoor watering to two days per week beginning in June

As the region contends with a historic drought, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced Tuesday that outdoor watering will be restricted to two days per week beginning next month.

Speaking in the front yard of an Eagle Rock home, Garcetti announced that beginning June 1, outdoor watering will be limited to two days per week for L.A. Department of Water and Power customers, down from the current restriction of three days.

"It's actually less strict than what other neighboring water districts are moving towards, where they're going to just one day a week," Garcetti said. "Angelenos have done more. In the city of Los Angeles we've done more, so we don't have to see a risk of plants dying or going to one day a week because of all the things we are doing collectively and have done."

Last month, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) called on six of its member agencies, including LADWP, to restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week starting June 1. MWD is Southern California's largest water provider.

Under LADWP's new order, all watering will have to be done in the evening or early morning, with no watering permitted outdoors between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Watering will be permitted at odd-numbered street addresses on Mondays and Fridays, and at even-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays. Watering with sprinklers will be limited to eight minutes per station.

Sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles will be limited to 15 minutes per station.

Garcetti also said the water restrictions' enforcement will begin with education for people who are violating the ordinance, but it will escalate with fines and tickets if needed.

The 2022 year has begun with the driest three months in recorded California history. MWD, which serves 26 public water agencies and provides water to an estimated 19 million people, is asking Southern Californians for a 35% reduction in their water use.

The agency, which declared a regional drought emergency this past November, relies on water from the California River and the State Water Project (SWP) to supply water to about 40% of Southern California's population.

MWD's June 1 watering restrictions applies to those member agencies who are deemed dependent on water from the SWP.

Along with LADWP, they are: the Calleguas Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District.

The six agencies account for about six million people in parts of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties.