Man fatally shoots woman inside La Habra restaurant before shooting himself, police say

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a man and woman dead inside of a La Habra restaurant on Tuesday night.

They were called to GuiGui 9292 Korean BBQ, located in the 1200 block of W. Imperial Highway, at around 6:45 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, said a news release from the La Habra Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man and woman suffering from significant injuries, and both were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the release said.

They have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Wang, of Long Beach, and the victim as 45-year-old Covina woman Jacqueline Medrano.

Through their preliminary investigation, they were able to determine that Wang shot Medrano several times before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Ms. Medrano and Mr. Wang were in a previous romantic relationship," La Habra police said. "Detectives confirmed that on September 16, 2025, the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a criminal protective order that prohibited Mr. Wang from contacting Ms. Medrano."

They say that the protective order was still active at the time of the shooting.

None of the other people inside of the restaurant were injured.

As their investigation continues, police have asked anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (562) 383-4353.