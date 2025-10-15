Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shoots woman inside La Habra restaurant before shooting himself, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a man and woman dead inside of a La Habra restaurant on Tuesday night.

They were called to GuiGui 9292 Korean BBQ, located in the 1200 block of W. Imperial Highway, at around 6:45 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, said a news release from the La Habra Police Department. 

Arriving officers found the man and woman suffering from significant injuries, and both were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the release said. 

They have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Wang, of Long Beach, and the victim as 45-year-old Covina woman Jacqueline Medrano.

Through their preliminary investigation, they were able to determine that Wang shot Medrano several times before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

"Ms. Medrano and Mr. Wang were in a previous romantic relationship," La Habra police said. "Detectives confirmed that on September 16, 2025, the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a criminal protective order that prohibited Mr. Wang from contacting Ms. Medrano."

They say that the protective order was still active at the time of the shooting. 

None of the other people inside of the restaurant were injured. 

As their investigation continues, police have asked anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (562) 383-4353. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue