Father and son arrested for allegedly selling drugs and guns in Los Angeles

Federal agents arrested a father and son from Los Angeles on Wednesday for allegedly selling at least 2 kilograms of fentanyl pills and several guns.

Antonio "El Gato" Espinoza Zarate, 55, and his son, Francisco Javier Espinoza Galindo, 31, were charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. They face a minimum of 10 years in prison if they are convicted as charged. The maximum prison sentence for their charges is life in federal prison.

Antonio was also charged for entering the country after being deported several times.

Between 2023 and 2025, Antonio allegedly sold six firearms, ammunition and roughly 2 kilograms of fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal investigators claimed his son Francisco was either present during the deals or provided the illicit items for two the sales.

The Justice Department said a Los Angeles Superior Court convicted Antonio of selling drugs in 2008. A federal court in Arizona also convicted him for illegally entering the country in 2015, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators claimed that Antonio was deported in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Antonio is a Mexican citizen, according to the DOJ.