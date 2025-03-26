LA Dodgers 2024 World Series champs to visit White House in April

Saying yes to a presidential invite, the 2024 World Series champions are heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in April.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House when they play the Nationals in Washington, D.C., on April 7. The organization wrote on X that "the Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title. "

It is customary for winners of professional championship games to meet with the president at the White House. The first Major League Baseball championship team to visit the White House was the Washington Senators, in 1924. President Calvin Coolidge was a known baseball fan and avid supporter of the team.

The Dodgers visited President Biden at the White House five years ago in celebration of the team's 2020 championship win.

Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, are set to visit President Trump in Washington on April 28. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, many players at that time said they were going to boycott a Trump visit, and the president disinvited the team.

The Dodgers just finished up the 2025 Tokyo Series, winning both games in the two-game set against the Cubs. The Boys in Blue moved on to defeat the Angels 4-1 on Tuesday in an exhibition series win at Angel Stadium.

Major League Baseball's 2025 season kicks off with a March 27 opening day. The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.