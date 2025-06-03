LA County union workers arrested after interrupting Board of Supervisors meeting

Tensions over a recent contract battle between Los Angeles County and its workers spilled over at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Several members of the Service Employees International Union, which represents the employees, were arrested when they refused to leave.

"We're trying to send a message to the LA County Board of Supervisors," SEIU member Raymond Meza said.

In late April, union workers staged a walkout that lasted several days. While talks have progressed since then, union leaders claim county officials are asking for unfair provisions.

"The main sticking point is that the county wants to put in poison pills such as negotiating wages with us but having the unilateral ability to take it away," Meza said. "What is the point of doing this negotiation process if they can just undermine it whenever they want."

The county said it's offering workers a fair deal that includes a $5,000 bonus, an additional bonus and cost-of-living adjustments. Supervisors said the county is going through one of the worst financial crises because of billions of dollars in sexual assault claims, the recent wildfires and the uncertain economic outlook.

Union leaders said even with this offer the county is not bargaining in good faith.

"After over 60 days without a contract, we want this settled now," Meza said.