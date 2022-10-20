LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard.

It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows them physically disarming him and eventually putting a gun to his head.

No shots were fired but the video has drawn ire and criticism from social activists who claim this was an unprovoked attacked by LASD deputies.

"They rushed Mr. Anderson. They shoved him into a window," Sennett Devermont told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine VIel. "The gun was in a contained bag. There is no possible way police can allege this was a possible threat. As an employee, Blake has a firearm that is compliant with security regulations."

LASD said that Anderson was not working as a security guard.

Records showed that Anderson was indeed arrested a couple years ago for possession of a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the department is investigating the use of force as a "Category 3 use of force."

Meanwhile, Devermont told Viel that Anderson suffered an eye injury from a different assault a few weeks ago, but because of this "beating," doctors now have to remove one of his eyes. Anderson was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of loaded gun, carrying ammunition and assault on a peace officer with a firearm.