LA County prosecutors charge man who allegedly hijacked a Metro bus and killed a passenger

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced charges against the man who allegedly killed a passenger while hijacking a Metro bus last week.

District Attorney George Gascón charged Lamont Campbell, 51, with 12 felonies in addition to an enhancement of using a handgun during a crime. The charges include murder, carjacking, assault, attempted murder and four counts of kidnapping.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life.

"Holding the person who committed this heinous crime accountable for his actions is an important step in helping to dissuade further crime on our system," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins.

Campbell has been in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

The hijacking started at the Figueroa Street and Manchester Avenue intersection in South Los Angeles at about 1 a.m. last Wednesday. Campbell allegedly boarded the bus and began arguing with the driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the spat, Campbell allegedly held the driver at gunpoint while some passengers ran off the bus. Investigators said two passengers remained on the bus.

The driver managed to press the onboard panic button, causing the bus' display to show "Emergency" and "911 Call Police" instead of the route.

For the next hour, Campbell allegedly held the driver at gunpoint while officers chased the bus into downtown LA. First responders threw several spike strips during the pursuit, causing the bus to slow down to a stop near Sixth and Alameda Streets.

With three hostages on board, police said Campbell refused to surrender until SWAT officers used less-than-lethal munitions to take him into custody.

When officers concluded their search of the bus, they found 48-year-old Anthony Rivera, who later died of a gunshot wound. Investigators believe that Campbell shot him when the incident started.

Rivera's family said he headed home after finishing a shift at Dodger Stadium.

"He served in the National Guard, he worked for LAUSD. He most recently had a job at Dodger Stadium," said Sarah Beck, another cousin.