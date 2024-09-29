Family members grieve man killed by gunman who hijacked Metro bus last week

Family members gather to remember loved one killed during Metro bus jacking and pursuit

Family members gather to remember loved one killed during Metro bus jacking and pursuit

Family members gather to remember loved one killed during Metro bus jacking and pursuit

Family members of Anthony Rivera, the man who was killed when he was shot by a gunman hijacked a Metro bus last week, gathered in Rosemead on Sunday to honor their lost loved one.

They met at a park in Rosemead where Rivera, 48, grew up to hold the emotional tribute.

Anthony Rivera

"I just miss him dearly," said Theresa Flores, Rivera's mother. "There's so much I want to say and I just can't. I'm just dumbfounded they took my son. He's my right and and he'll always be with me, he's my heart."

They say that Rivera had just finished up a shift at Dodger Stadium and was on his way home when the chaotic incident began.

Related: A timeline of violence on Metro buses and trains since the beginning of 2024

"He served in the National Guard, he worked for LAUSD. He most recently had a job at Dodger Stadium," said Sarah Beck, another cousin.

Though investigators have not yet revealed a motive behind the shooting and hijacking, the gunman is scheduled for arraignment on Monday morning.

Family members believe the attack was unprovoked and random. They're hopeful that they can bring justice to the killer, since identified as 51-year-old Lamont Campbell.

"This is upsetting, not just to the family, but all of Los Angeles," said Rivera's cousin Adriana Bates. "People have been getting hurt for no reason. Hardworking people that are just trying to survive and take care of their families and they don't even feel safe taking the bus, trying to get home to their families. It's just terrible to not only hear about my cousin, the other stories I've been hearing about."