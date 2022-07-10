LA County, Orange County gas prices drop for 26th straight day

For the 26th day in a row, customers felt some relief at the pump as the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange County dropped again.

In LA County, the average price decreased 1.8 cents to $6.157.

The average price has dropped 30.3 cents over the past 28 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 26th consecutive day , dropping 1.1 cents to $6.069. It has decreased 34.1 cents over the past 28 days, including 3.1 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 13.1 cents less than one week ago and 33.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.772 more than one year ago.