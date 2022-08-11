Watch CBS News
LA county moves from "high" to "medium" level of COVID-19 category

A decrease in hospitalizations has allowed Los Angeles County to move from the "high" COVID-19 activity category to the "medium" level.

According to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, the county was expected to move into the "medium" category last week but the average daily hospitalization rate remained at 10.1 per 100,000.

On Thursday, the CDC released updated numbers showing the county's hospitalization rate had dropped to 9.9 per 100,000 residents.

Moving to the "medium" category won't impact residents because an indoor mask-wearing mandate did not return after the county moved to the "high" category in mid-July.

As of Thursday, there were 1,098 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, 125 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

