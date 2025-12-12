LA County man charged with wife's death extradited from Peru

The Lancaster man who allegedly killed his wife before fleeing the country is sitting in a Los Angeles County jail after being extradited from Peru.

The LA County District Attorney's Office charged Jossimar Cabrera with murder after he allegedly killed his wife, Sheylla Gutiérrez, in August. The LA County Sheriff's Department said they found Gutiérrez's remains in the Angeles National Forest a day after Cabrera reported her missing. Prosecutors believe he fled to Peru with the couple's three children shortly after.

Investigators said they found surveillance footage that shows Cabrera dragging a large object from the family's apartment complex. On August 13, members of the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team found an object similar to the one Cabrera was dragging in the video while searching the Angeles National Forest.

"The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in August. "Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families. My office is committed to bringing stability back into the lives of those who have been victimized."

Sheylla Cabrera.

Peruvian police located Cabrera and his children about a week after the District Attorney's Office filed the charges and an extradition warrant.

Gutiérrez's family said in a statement that the successful extradition brings Cabrera one more step closer to accountability for his wife's death.