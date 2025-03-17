LA County man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing in Temecula

A Los Angeles County man was arrested over the weekend for attempted murder following a stabbing in Temecula.

Deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday after learning of a domestic violence incident that happened in the area, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

They arrived and found the victim "suffering from traumatic stab wounds." Paramedics took them to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

While investigating the incident, deputies identified the suspect as 51-year-old Los Angeles County resident Ricardo Castro. He had already fled from the scene by the time they arrived.

Personnel with the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and the Special Enforcement Bureau K9 Team assisted with the search for Castro, who was located "in a vacant field area in Temecula."

He was arrested and booked for attempted murder, deputies said. He remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail.

"The incident was determined to be related to domestic violence," RSO's release said.

On Wednesday, Castro was charged with attempted murder and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and inflicting great bodily injury, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 696-3000.